Huge 4th of July fireworks at Fun Spot America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — July 4th is going to be HUGE at Atlanta’s favorite hometown theme park, Fun Spot America Atlanta. With 27 rides, including the award-winning Arie Force One roller coaster, Fun Spot is the perfect place for families to spend time together and make new memories. Thursday, July 4, the park will host a HUGE Independence Day fireworks display that only Fun Spot can provide.

“With so much to do, our guests can plan for a full day and evening of great fun!” said John Arie Jr., owner and CEO, Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “We are excited to welcome families for a safe, clean, fun-filled day and celebrate July 4th with us. This year’s celebration will be bigger and better than ever before.”

“All three of our Fun Spot theme parks offer free admission, and each has more reasons than ever to spend a day – or two – with us,” Arie continued. “Here in Atlanta, ArieForce One continues to thrill coaster fans of all ages, along with our complete collection of rides. Not to be forgotten, The Samson remains Georgia’s only multi-level go-kart track with fast fun for everyone. Our Ferris Wheel, batting cages and theme park ride favorites always provide a great day and will be the perfect lead-in before the evening’s amazing fireworks.”

Admission to Fun Spot America Atlanta is free. The July 4th fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Fun Spot America Atlanta opens daily at 10 a.m.