Legoland Florida Resort welcomes back its Red, White & BOOM! annual 4th of July extravaganza

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida Resort’s annual 4th of July party, Red, White & BOOM! returns for one night only on Tuesday, July 4th. Families can indulge in limited time only treats, fun activities, special entertainment, and extended Park hours for a special fireworks show. The Park’s signature fireworks display, “Touch the Sky,” offers a unique viewing experience with special glasses that allow guests to watch fireworks explode into 3D LEGO bricks above Lake Eloise.

Starry Activities

Immerse yourself in the celebratory spirit with a giant LEGO American brick flag build activity. Join us as we construct this iconic flag, brick by brick, guided by our Master Model Builders from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Booming Entertainment

Get the party started with a rockin’ DJ dance party. This is where your patriotic groove will kick in and you can dance the night away before the fireworks show. This is a party that will have everybody on their feet from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Stars, Stripes & Snacks

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the limited time only and drool-worthy Red, White & Blueberry Sundae featuring two scoops of decadent blueberry cheesecake ice cream, with blueberry sauce, a delicate sugar cookie, and a cloud of whipped cream, topped with playful star-spangled sprinkles and served in a souvenir cup.

Going Out with a BANG!

The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down. Get pumped up to celebrate the 4th of July with the Park’s Fireworks Pre-show Party, which includes fun games and activities from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. Then head over to Lake Eloise for a bricktastic firework show at 9:00 p.m.