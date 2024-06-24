Adventureland makes the list of Top Five Theme Parks in the U.S.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland in Altoona has been named one of the best theme parks in United States. The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills has taken the fifth spot in this year’s Theme Park Index by the vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo.

The Theme Park Index ranks the nation’s top amusement parks based on their attractions and affordability. Adventureland Resort stood out among its competitors, offering a unique blend of excitement and value that has made it a success.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the top theme parks in the country,” Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky said. “Our team works tirelessly to create a fun-filled experience for our guests every day, and this is a testament to their dedication and passion.”

Located just east of Des Moines, Adventureland Resort is home to a theme park, water park, hotel, campground, and restaurant. The theme park boasts world-class attractions, including many first-of-their-kind. Top attractions include steel roller coasters like Monster and Dragon Slayer, wooden coasters like Tornado and Outlaw, and the newly reimagined Underground, the world’s only indoor wooden roller coaster.

Adventure Bay water park is included with admission to the theme park, offering two parks for the price of one. The water park is home to more than 20 water slides, Iowa’s longest lazy river, and the largest wave pool in the state. The park’s commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment at an affordable price has made it a favorite destination for visitors since the park opened 50 years ago.

The HomeToGo report highlights Adventureland’s perfect balance of affordability and adventure, making it an ideal choice for families planning their next vacation.

The Altoona theme park is continuing its most eventful season ever as it celebrates 50 years of fun-filled days. The park will kick off its Festival of Decades celebration in July with concerts, light shows, exclusive new foods, and more. The fan-favorite Oktoberfest event returns for its 10th season on Saturday, September 14, and Iowa’s largest Halloween event Phantom Fall Fest kicks off on September 21.