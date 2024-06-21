Adventure begins July 7: SeaWorld Orlando announces grand opening of Penguin Trek, the most anticipated family coaster of 2024

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando, celebrated as the Coaster Capital of Orlando, is excited to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated new attraction, Penguin Trek, on July 7, 2024. A family launch coaster like no other, Penguin Trek is located within the all-new Antarctica Realm. This immersive area promises an adventure of a lifetime, combining thrilling rides, delectable dining and unforgettable wildlife encounters.

Penguin Trek redefines the family coaster experience with its innovative design and exhilarating adventure. An experience for the whole family, the ride accommodates everyone from the young adventurer at 42-inches to the tall thrill-seeker up to 77-inches. Guests will beat the summer heat while waiting in the air-conditioned queue lines. Riders will board unique snowmobile-styled ride cars, embarking on a thrilling expedition through the vast and icy wilderness of Antarctica. With two powerful launches and speeds reaching up to 43 mph, the 3,020-foot track winds through both indoor and outdoor environments, presenting a series of twists, turns, and breathtaking moments. But the true highlight awaits at the end of the journey: upon disembarking the ride, guests will find themselves immersed in the chilly confines of the extraordinary and unique penguin habitat. This finale not only thrills but also educates, underscoring SeaWorld’s commitment to animal care and conservation.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s outstanding coaster lineup,” said Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando. “Penguin Trek offers a unique blend of thrills and education, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Antarctica while highlighting our dedication to wildlife preservation and family-friendly fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming families and thrill seekers alike to experience the fun of this incredible coaster.”

Starting July 2, SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members will have exclusive access to Penguin Trek with special ride times. This benefit allows them to be among the first to experience the ride, adding another fantastic perk to their membership. Those who purchase a pass today will receive the same benefits, allowing them to take advantage of this early access.

The new Antarctica Realm, home to the new Penguin Trek, is a must-visit destination within SeaWorld Orlando, offering a cool and captivating experience for guests of all ages. Guests can cool off at South Pole Sips, the latest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s vibrant bar scene, offering ice-cold draft beer, canned selections and tantalizing frozen cocktails. The beloved Expedition Café has also reopened within the Antarctica Realm, boasting a new diverse menu that caters to every palate, from healthy grab-and-go options to delectable dishes inspired by Italian and Asian cuisines. Plus, guests can cool off and enjoy up-close encounters with penguins in the expansive penguin habitat, making Antarctica a must-visit destination for guests of all ages.

SeaWorld Orlando’s commitment to providing diverse thrills for all family members is evident in Penguin Trek’s unique indoor/outdoor coaster experience. This latest addition to the coaster family promises to be another crowning jewel in a park already celebrated for its coaster excellence. Joining the ranks of award-winning rides such as Mako, voted the #1 Best Roller Coaster by the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice poll for five consecutive years, and Ice Breaker, which secured the #1 New Attraction spot in the same poll, Penguin Trek is poised to continue SeaWorld Orlando’s legacy of pushing the boundaries of coaster innovation for the whole family.