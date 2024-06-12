Six Flags Over Texas announces opening of Dino Off Road Adventure

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced that Dino Off Road Adventure will open to the public on June 15, 2024 following an exclusive preview for season pass holders. The new ride is a retheming of the Chaparral Antique Cars, which originally debuted at the park in 1962, and promises guests an exciting new take on a beloved classic.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience the prehistoric thrills of Dino Off Road Adventure,” says Park President Richard Douaihy. “These new archaeological additions will continue our long-standing tradition of providing our guests with unparalleled family fun and thrills.”

Dino Off Road Adventure highlights include:

15 life-size dinosaur animatronics including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, three Velociraptors, a Stegosaurus, and more;

Each animatronic features state of the art movement and sound effects;

A fleet of 14 adventure-ready vehicles to take riders along a 1,470-foot track.

Diamond Season Pass Holders will be able to ride Dino Off Road Adventure during an exclusive preview on June 14, and all Season Pass Holders and Six Flags Members will be able to ride from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 15. The ride opens to the public at 4 p.m. on June 15.

Dino Off Road Adventure is located within the Texas section of Six Flags Over Texas.