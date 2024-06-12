New Holoplot sound system installed in the Portal at AREA1

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, Las Vegas’ ultimate immersive entertainment district and events venue, announces the installation of a new state-of-the-art HOLOPLOT sound system in its iconic 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal. This upgrade firmly establishes The Portal not only as a visual marvel but also as a top-tier venue for audio excellence.

The newly installed sound system features four X1 Modul 96 and four X1 Modul 80-S from HOLOPLOT, a leader in audio innovation. Unlike traditional sound systems, the HOLOPLOT X1 system utilizes 3D Audio-Beamforming and sophisticated digital processing to direct sound with pinpoint accuracy, creating an enveloping audio environment without relying on increased decibel levels. This technology enables sounds to be steered precisely, focusing on target areas only and thereby enhancing clarity and detail without the usual spread and loss of sound quality in large spaces.

“Integrating HOLOPLOT’s revolutionary audio technology with our existing Meyer LFC1100 subwoofers elevates the auditory experience to match the stunning visual capabilities of our Panasonic 4K projectors,” said JD Bouck, director of production, AREA15. “This upgrade is part of our commitment to providing unparalleled sensory experiences for all our visitors.”

The upgraded sound system in The Portal, featuring advanced HOLOPLOT technology, elevates the venue’s already stellar reputation in Las Vegas. By employing the same cutting-edge audio technology used at renowned venues such as the Sphere, AREA15 ensures every DJ performance and live event in The Portal delivers unparalleled sound quality, creating an even more captivating atmosphere for guests. This enhancement underscores AREA15’s commitment to maintaining its status as a premier destination for music and entertainment.