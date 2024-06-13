Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveils new Rooftop Bar and Restaurant

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds Hollywood is set to open the latest addition to its famed attraction – The Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant. This new Hollywood hideout, opening August 2, is the first-of-its-kind “celebrity” dining experience, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to dine amongst its famed waxed stars. Perched high above the world-renowned Walk of Fame in Hollywood, it stands out as one of the few rooftop dining destinations in Los Angeles where visitors can enjoy a timeless Hollywood VIP experience and live out their A-list fantasy.

Guests will be whisked to the restaurant in a VIP elevator, where they will get a taste of Old Hollywood glamour with a modern vibe. The restaurant will offer a crowd-pleasing and sustainable menu created by Shirlie Belloso that caters to a wide range of tastes in keeping with the artistry and excitement synonymous with Madame Tussauds. From classic American favorites to international delights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The beverage offerings will no doubt bring postable social moments with their fun movie references and go-beyond tasty cocktails to also non-alcoholic and kid beverages. Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch with “Leo,” a family dinner with “Zendaya,” or a fun night out with friends, The Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant is the place.

“When you look at the menu, you’ll notice many of the same popular, high quality ingredients used in different dishes,” said Chef Belloso. “This is because our kitchen operates with efficiency and sustainability in mind, aiming to reduce waste by keeping things simple, quick, and fresh while adding diverse flavors to our dishes.”

“The Madame Tussauds brand is expanding its offerings in a way that makes sense, extending the guest experience to include dining with their favorite celebrities,” said Marketing Manager Linsey Stiglic. “For those visiting TinselTown, The Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant will bridge the gap between the shimmery media-fueled vision of Hollywood and the bustling reality of Hollywood Boulevard.”