SEGA Amusements International, in collaboration with Funbox Entertainment, installs Sacoa Cashless Systems in Gravity Max in Stratford!

SEGA Amusements International, in collaboration with Funbox Entertainment, is thrilled to announce one of their biggest installations in Europe of the Sacoa Cashless system at Gravity Max Stratford. After the huge success of this system at Gravity Max Liverpool, it has now been installed into Stratford’s new main feature family entertainment centre.

Located at the core of Stratford, in Westfield Shopping Centre, spanning over 70,000 sqft and three floors, Gravity Max Stratford has it all! From E-karting, Interactive mini golf, Augmented Reality Darts, an extensive arcade and so much more. This state-of-the-art family entertainment centre has something for everyone. The impressive arcade area presents a vast range of the latest and greatest games currently on the market and at the heart of them all is the world leading Sacoa Cashless system. With over 2200 installations in +70 countries worldwide, this system offers the best customisable applications to manage and control all aspects of an entertainment facility. In turn this system ensures players have the best arcade experience possible and can enjoy the expansive list of arcade titles for hours on end.

Furthermore, as a result of the Sacoa system, the arcade is 100% unattended, visitors can acquire and recharge their cards with credit at any one of the IAAPA Award Winning Sacoa K4 Kiosks scattered around the arcade. For redemption, players can redeem their e-tickets at one of the strategically located self-dispensing redemption prize machines around the arcade. All this allows for a seamless experience for players and operators. Gravity Max Stratford truly is the ultimate destination for entertainment!

There are numerous benefits for operators with the Sacoa Cashless Systems, these include flexible pricing, live income data reporting, visitor analytics, no more coin jams, the elimination of cash theft, reduced staff overheads and so much more! All of these benefits have resulted in operators reporting an uplift of up to 20% more income, since adopting the cashless system in their locations.