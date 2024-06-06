Paint the Park Purple this Saturday

The Chelsea Hutchison Foundation will be celebrating the 8th Annual Epilepsy Awareness Day at Elitch Gardens this Saturday. Event participants can take advantage of highly discounted admission tickets in addition to special event branded T-Shirts (while supplies last), an Ice Cream Social Meet & Greet in the afternoon, early admission into the park for the Purple Duck Chase and more… all while celebrating everyday heroes, raising epilepsy awareness and supporting the Chelsea Hutchison Foundation!

Festivities will kick off with the Purple Duck Chase, where purple rubber ducks will race down the Lazy River and cash prizes will be awarded to the sponsors of the first three ducks to cross the finish line. Anyone from anywhere can donate and participate in the Purple Duck Chase.

Don’t miss this chance to wear purple and enjoy a day at Elitch Gardens while also supporting a meaningful cause in the community.