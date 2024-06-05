Betson Enterprises expands customer experience offerings

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Betson Enterprises, the industry’s leading distributor of location-based amusement products, announces a comprehensive expansion of its customer experience offerings. These enhancements aim to provide unparalleled customer support, ensure equipment runs smoothly, and keep profits coming in for customers.

“In today’s fast-paced amusement industry, providing immediate, expert technical support isn’t just a service—it’s a commitment to our customers’ success and satisfaction. Our expanded technical support offerings represent our dedication to ensuring that every game runs as smoothly as the experiences they’re designed to create,” said Cliff Bradberry, Director of Technical Services, Betson Enterprises.

At the heart of Betson’s enhanced customer experience initiative is the team of highly experienced and knowledgeable technicians. With years of hands-on experience troubleshooting various games, these experts are available to support customers. Understanding the urgency of technical difficulties, Betson has streamlined the process to connect customers with the technical support team.