RES Rides wraps up a busy week in Riyadh

The Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo 2024 was an exciting week for RES RIDES connecting with new clients and industry friends. RES exhibited to a busy crowd in Riyadh for their 3rd year, deepening connections across the Middle East. With many projects backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) more and more projects are popping up across the region.

Deborah Eicher, RES RIDES Sales and Marketing Director said ‘It is exciting to see the commitment in the region to offer world class amusement parks. No doubt the region will attract visitors from all parts of the world.’