Fun Spot America Theme Parks is turning 26!

Summer birthdays mean HUGE fun for Fun Spot America Theme Parks. In honor of the company’s 26th year providing safe, clean, fun to families and guests of all ages, Fun Spot’s annual birthday sale has returned. This Saturday, June 8, Fun Spot will hold its best sale of the year with Single Day Passes for just $26 + tax each. This is a savings of up to 60% off the regular gate price, and passes are valid at Fun Spot America Atlanta and Fun Spot’s Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida locations.

“We are excited to continue our birthday tradition of providing incredible savings to our guests who love to visit our parks in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta,” said John Arie Jr., CEO, Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “Our hope is our guests will share our celebration and purchase Single Day Passes for their friends and family. Fun Spot passes are the perfect gift for birthdays, anniversaries, graduation, and ‘just because.’ The gift of Fun Spot is HUGE!”

The Fun Spot 12-Hour Birthday Sale will start online at 12 a.m. Saturday, June 8, and end at 12 p.m. EST. Single Day Passes for all three Fun Spot parks will be just $26 each plus tax, and guests may purchase up to 10 tickets per transaction. All Single Day Passes sold during the sale will be valid through June 8, 2025 with no blackout dates. In addition, Fun Spot is adding icing to this Birthday (Cake) Sale – purchasers will receive a bonus of two (2) free tickets with every purchase of ten (10) Single Day Passes.

“There are more reasons than ever to spend a summer day with Fun Spot,” Arie continued. “With the opening of our award-winning ArieForce One coaster at our park in Atlanta last year, this summer is the perfect time to return to our Fayetteville park, or plan a road trip to Florida. In Orlando, we have added new Bumper Kars and a delicious Cinnabon location, and for our coaster fans, the Freedom Flyer roller coaster has gotten a brand-new train.”