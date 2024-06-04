FACE Amusement Group launches redesigned website to enhance user experience

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — FACE Amusement Group, a premier provider of family entertainment experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The revamped site aims to offer an improved user experience, featuring streamlined navigation and a host of new features to better serve our guests and partners.

“Our new website is designed to streamline your search for fun experiences. With simplified ticket purchases, you can spend more time enjoying your vacation and less time in lines. Plus, we’re excited to offer our playcard specials online: spend $25 and get an extra $5, spend $50 and get an extra $15, and our best deal, spend $100 and get an extra $45. Redeeming your tickets in-store is effortless, ensuring you know exactly where to go when you’re in town,” states Andrew Bledsoe, Marketing Manager, FACE Amusement Group.

“We’ve teamed up with FACE Amusement on a handful of projects now. It’s always rewarding to work together because of their commitment to creating memorable and engaging experiences. The vision and enthusiasm shared between our companies make every creative project a collaborative and inspiring journey,” states Adam Bennett, VP, Creative Services, Lion Gate Media

All new web design, improved performance and speed to help you find what you want quicker. Added security features for checkout, added Apple Pay and Google Pay options, and have simplified the design for viewing on Tablets and phones. We also have integrated our FACE Rewards program right into the website, so if you register your playcard, you can get points to use towards other great FACE experiences.

Highlights of the New Website:

Modern Design and Enhanced Usability: The new website features a contemporary design with intuitive navigation, making it easier for visitors to explore our diverse range of entertainment offerings. The user-friendly interface ensures a seamless experience across all devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones. Comprehensive Content: Visitors can now access detailed information about our attractions, including photo and video galleries and customer testimonials. The site also includes a link to all of our stores to assist you when you visit any of our FACE Amusement locations. Improved Functionality: Enhanced features of the redesigned site include an advanced search function, simplified ticket purchasing process, and easy-to-use contact forms. These improvements are designed to provide a more efficient and enjoyable online experience for our guests. Enhanced Rewards: We also have integrated our FACE Rewards program right into the website, so if you register your playcard, you can get points to use towards other great FACE experiences. Accessibility: We are committed to making our website accessible to everyone. The redesigned site adheres to the latest web accessibility standards, ensuring that all visitors, including those with disabilities, can easily navigate and interact with our content.

Invitation to Explore: We invite everyone to explore the new website at www.faceamusement.com and experience the improvements firsthand. Whether you’re planning a visit to one of our attractions or just looking to learn more about our offerings, we believe you will find our new online presence to be informative, engaging, and easy to use.