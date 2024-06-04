Story Land’s new Moo Lagoon water playground to open with a Splash June 14

GLEN, N.H. — It’s splashdown time for Story Land’s Moo Lagoon water playground, opening on Friday, June 14 to coincide with the fairy tale theme park’s 70th Celebration Season. The all-new farm-themed water play area is New Hampshire’s Best New Way to Stay Cool, offering everything from silly sprayers and water slides to sunglasses-wearing cow cut-outs to keep guests merry and ‘moo-ving’ while they beat the heat.

Opening ceremonies will begin with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting attended by favorite Story Land characters. Plus, the first 500 Moo Lagoon guests will receive a free commemorative towel.

“The upcoming opening of our all-new landmark attraction, Moo Lagoon, is the perfect way to toast to Story Land’s momentous 70th Celebration Season,” said Chris Kearsing, General Manager. “Bring your bathing suits and be prepared to create new family memories as Story Land’s Moo Lagoon takes chilling out to a whole new level.”

The all-new farm-themed water play area features:

A zero-depth water entry perfect for little swimmers;

More than 50 interactive spray elements like squirting flowers, a tractor that spouts water and a dump bucket that periodically tips over in a surge of water;

Five pint-sized water slides for the younger set along with three 28-foot-tall body water slides, Cob Cruiser, Silk Slider and the center speed slide, Husk Runner, which offer thrills for taller fun-seekers; and

Unique decorative elements like frogs, pigs and cows throughout the farm-themed playground.

Other new amenities sharing the farm modifications include The Stock Yard, a retail stand with swim essentials that looks like a barn lean-to; a 2,500-square-foot barn-style Bath House featuring changing rooms, showers, restrooms and one of two new handicapped-accessible adult changing stations for park guests headed to and from the water play area; and Barn Yard Pizza, a thematic remodel of the park’s previous pizza eatery complete with a cow pizza delivery driver on a tractor.

The project has been in the works for two years, marking the largest single attraction investment in the park’s history and promising hours of extra fun for families with kids from tots to tweens.

For a limited time, Story Land is offering a 4-Pack Ticket Bundle with savings of $140 or more with the purchase of four or more tickets. Tickets are valid for any one operating day now through August 4. Complete information about that promotion, other single day tickets, season passes and the 70th Celebration Season is available at StoryLandNH.com.