Baa-rilliant fun across RHS Gardens this summer holiday with The Great Garden Adventure with Shaun the Sheep

Those looking for a fabulously fun day out this summer holiday can visit RHS Gardens to join The Great Garden Adventure with Shaun the Sheep, in collaboration with the multi-Academy-Award-winning Aardman studio.

Running between 20 July and 1 September, on selected dates at all five iconic RHS gardens families can join Shaun on his quest to learn how to grow the best fruit and veg at Mossy Bottom Farm from friendly RHS experts, with plenty of tomfoolery and fun for all to enjoy.

Throughout the summer holidays, families will be able to participate in a host of interactive activities across the gardens, including a Haybale Maze, O’Lamb’pics games, interactive trails, claystation drop-in sessions, and even get to meet the iconic sheep in the fleece. Little ones can learn with Shaun about how to grow their own fresh ingredients and get their hands dirty with planting and gardening activities.

Along with plenty of Mossy Bottom antics, each garden will also feature sculptures from renowned global art producers Wild in Art. Young and young at heart can track down three super-sized Shaun the Sheep artworks at each garden.

Dr Tim Upson, RHS Director of Gardens and Horticulture, said: “We are delighted to partner with Aardman for The Great Garden Adventure with Shaun the Sheep this summer across all five of our beautiful RHS gardens and are looking forward to what is set to be a fantastic and enriching programme of activities. We are excited to welcome families to join the fun, celebrate the iconic character, explore the beautiful gardens and hope to grow their love for the outdoors with some of Shaun’s signature mischief along the way.”

Ngaio Harding-Hill, Head of Attractions & Live Experiences at Aardman, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the RHS again this summer on a Shaun the Sheep partnership to align with our new brand initiative, One Farm, which aims to encourage families to enjoy nature responsibly and learn how to grow their own fresh fruit and vegetables alongside our woolly friend, Shaun at all five beautiful RHS gardens. The event programme offers a variety of different ways for RHS visitors to engage with Shaun and explore the gardens and we look forward to him bringing his harvesting expertise back to Mossy Bottom Farm!”

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder, Wild in Art, said: “Wild in Art passionately champions the importance of art and being creative for everyone and our art trails and creative installations enable thousands of people of all ages to experience art by making it part of everyday life. I’m delighted that this new collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society and Aardman will, through the much-loved Shaun the Sheep sculpture, enable visitors to RHS gardens to discover inspiring art while experiencing the benefits of being outdoors, connecting with nature and exploring incredible gardens.”