Rides 4 U offering never-been-used Vekoma Family Coaster

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — Supplying amusements used and new, Rides 4 U is eager to announce it currently has available a never-before-used Vekoma Family Boomerang Racer.

The coaster features a high-capacity design of 1,250 people-per-hour with has two intertwined tracks that generate a racing experience. It has a height requirement of 38-inches.

“The coaster came to us never having been installed and ready to welcome guests,” stated Earl Heller of Rides 4 U. “With lots of interaction, close encounters, dueling and racing sections, the Vekoma Family Boomerang Racer is a highly repeatable experience, which makes it ideal for pay-per-ride operations!”

As like all Vekoma Family Coasters, the ride utilizes simple technology and standard parts, ensuring a smooth ride is provided along with uncomplicated operation and low maintenance.

“It is the perfect coaster for families and first-time riders and can be an operator’s calling card for repeat customers,” Heller added. Interested parties should contact Rides 4 U at (908) 526-8009 or eheller@rides4u.com.