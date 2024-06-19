OCT Happy Valley Beijing unveils the new Playa Maya Water Park expansion with exciting ProSlide rides

BEIJING, China — On June 15, 2024, OCT Happy Valley Beijing celebrated the grand opening of its expansion at Playa Maya water park, marking a significant milestone in its growth. This expansion showcases six innovative water ride complexes designed and manufactured exclusively by ProSlide, a leading water ride designer based in North America.

The newly opened section of Playa Maya is set to thrill visitors with a range of ProSlide attractions, including:

MammothBLAST Water Coaster with FlyingSAUCER 45s: An iconic ride beloved by park-goers worldwide for its high-energy twists and turns.

TORNADO 60 and Double TornadoWAVE 60 complex: Two legendary water rides that promise unique, unforgettable experiences.

ProRACER: Perfect for those looking to race friends and family down thrilling slides.

FreeFALL with SkyBOX: A heart-pounding attraction designed for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies.

TurboTWISTER: A fresh and exciting take on the classic water slide.

RideHOUSE 600: An interactive water play area suitable for guests of all ages.

This project highlights the enduring relationship between ProSlide and OCT Group, a collaboration that has spanned over a decade. ProSlide has proudly contributed to many OCT water park projects across China, including OCT Xi’an, OCT Nanjing, OCT Chongqing Water Theme Park, OCT Playa Maya Waterpark, and OCT Xiangyang. The continued partnership showcases ProSlide’s deep understanding of OCT Group’s vision and the unique needs of the Chinese market.

Chuanchao Cheng, chief operating officer – Asia at ProSlide, emphasized the significance of this project: “The expansion of Playa Maya at OCT Happy Valley Beijing exemplifies our commitment to delivering world-class water attractions that resonate with park-goers. Our ongoing collaboration with OCT Group allows us to continually innovate and provide thrilling, memorable experiences for visitors.”

The official opening of the water park expansion marks the beginning of a new era of excitement and fun at OCT Happy Valley Beijing.