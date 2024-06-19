Betson Enterprises to showcase top product at 2024 International Bowl Expo

Betson Enterprises returns to the International Bowl Expo this year being hosted at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, CO. From July 1st to 2nd, attendees can visit Betson at booths #126 & #129 to experience a dynamic lineup featuring the latest innovations from Raw Thrills and more.

Headlining this year’s showcase is the debut of NBA Superstars by Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix, marking the NBA’s thrilling comeback to arcades after a three-decade hiatus. In partnership with the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix introduce NBA SUPERSTARS – a high-flying, backboard-shattering three-versus-three basketball blockbuster! The competitive, explosive gameplay is enhanced by the ability to create online player accounts to track game results and statistics. A fully-animated LED stadium scoreboard crowns the epic NBA Superstars cabinet, which dazzles with a breathtaking 75-inch screen, camera flash-simulating marquee lights, team color-coordinated RGB LEDs and four player positions.

The latest card collecting games will also be in booth #129 – Marvel Contest of Champions, players select their favorite Marvel superheroes and villains from a cast of over one hundred, each with their own unique abilities and fighting styles, to engage in fast-paced three-on-three battles on dynamic stages. Minecraft Dungeons Arcade (2-Player) Series 3 introduces an all-new card category to the game and an all-new way to play and collect – Hero Cards! The 20 ultra-rare, ultra-exclusive Hero Cards bring the total number of collectible cards in Minecraft Dungeons Arcade to 118.

The line-up will also include current Raw Thrills favorites and top earners such as Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR, T-Rex Safari VR, King Kong of Skull Island II VR, Halo: Fireteam Raven 4-Player, Fast & Furious Arcade 43” and more.

Visitors to Betson booth #126 can also try out the Skittles Remix Digital Kiosk – this innovative candy vending kiosk is designed to make your customer’s candy cravings a delightful and interactive experience. Elevate your candy-selling game and create a memorable experience for your customers by remixing your candy options with Skittles like never before.

Betson’s sales and finance representatives will be onsite to discuss leasing and financing options tailored to bowling and entertainment venues.