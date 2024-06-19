Legacy hired by resort developer Teg to design Central Asia’s largest integrated water park resort, to be located in new Tashkent, Uzbekistan: phase one slated to open in 2027

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Entertainment Group (TEG) has retained the globally acclaimed destinations design firm Legacy Entertainment to design TEG’s upcoming integrated resort in Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent. The new project is destined to become Central Asia’s largest integrated resort. Projected to cost over $250,000,000 to construct, the 28-hectare (69 acre) resort will feature signature Hotel, Retail, and Water Park amenities, and is currently planned to open its first phase in 2027.

The Grand Serai, a theme inspired by the caravanserais located along The Silk Road, will be a celebration of Uzbekistan’s rich culture. Throughout their visit, guests will experience imaginative reinterpretations of the country’s architecture, food, music, fashion, and much more. At the heart of the resort will be a 20-hectare Water Park featuring over 20 uniquely-designed rides and shows designed to evoke both the local stories and fables of Uzbekistan, as well as the breadth of the country’s natural splendor. The waterpark project is promising to offer a record-breaking component to its visitors from around the globe.

Regarding this historic project, executives from TEG said, “The architectural design of the park will be meticulously crafted to reflect Uzbekistan’s history and traditions, ensuring that every aspect of The Grand Serai resonates with the country’s cultural identity. Visitors can expect a journey through time, as they traverse the park, encountering modern thrills intertwined with echoes of the past.”

Following an international search, TEG, part of Uzbekistan’s AKFA Group, selected the Hollywood, California-based Legacy Entertainment to lead the design effort. The firm, responsible for many of the world’s top Theme Parks and Resorts, assembled a special team for the Uzbekistan resort, with its members having pedigrees from Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios and Cirque du Soleil. Working in tandem with Legacy, these themed destination design experts will bring Hollywood magic to Uzbekistan.

“Our team thrives on creative challenges,” says Marcus King, Chief Projects Officer of Legacy Entertainment, as well as one of the firm’s owners. “The depth and diversity of Uzbekistan’s culture, both ancient and modern, is providing us with some of the most exciting inspiration our team has ever had to work from. As of this moment, no one has interpreted Uzbekistan’s culture through a theatrical or cinematic lens – so everything is on the table for our very experienced team to work with.”

While additional details about the resort will be forthcoming, TEG did reveal the themes of two signature zones: “The Silk Road Shops” will be the property’s flagship retail and dining experience, highlighting the country’s importance as the central point between Asia and Europe along the Silk Road; while the Water Park will sport the original brand of “Azure.” inspired by the specific shade of blue found on the country’s flag.