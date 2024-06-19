CaliBunga Waterpark in San Jose opens June 29

NorCal’s largest waterpark, CaliBunga Waterpark in San Jose, is set to open Saturday, June 29, 2024 – tickets are now on sale. Starting at $49.99, guests can now purchase their tickets online and plan their summer visit to the highly anticipated NorCal waterpark. *Guests have the option of purchasing tickets to visit on a specific date of their choice or purchase an any day ticket, good for an any day visit throughout the season. Details available on the website.

Located overlooking Lake Cunningham and the San Jose Foothills, families are invited to experience a newly renovated park featuring splash-tastic rides, a vast array of food options and so much more. From Dragon’s Den, where guests can plummet into the mist-shrouded abyss of the dragon, to free falling one of two slides on Shotgun Falls, to Slide Creek Falls where guests can leisurely float down a moving stream – CaliBunga is sure to be this summer’s hotspot.