Miami’s newest megaship — MSC World America — will be the ultimate family vacation at sea with new Lego experiences and largest kids club

GENEVA, Switzerland — MSC World America, the latest World Class ship in the MSC Cruises fleet, will redefine family cruising with new activities and never-before-seen spaces, including new programs and facilities developed in partnership with the LEGO Group.

The ultramodern new flagship will feature seven distinct districts when it enters service in April 2025, each bringing together a range of tailored experiences, with Family Aventura becoming the go-to destination for kids and family fun around the clock.

As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises is known for its award-winning kid’s offerings, tailored to deliver unforgettable cruise experiences for children of all ages. MSC World Americawill take everything to a new level with the company’s largest and most technologically advanced kids area yet. Spanning more than 10,000 square feet across seven different rooms designed for guests in various age ranges from 0 to 17, families can expect a new range of concepts, taking vacations on board to new heights.

Steve Leatham, Head of Entertainment for MSC Cruises, said: “We set ourselves the goal to create the most exceptional kids and family offering at sea with MSC World America. Our aim is to give our younger guests the freedom to express their creativity, play, socialize and explore with amazing spaces and programs that have to be seen to be believed.”

Matteo Mancini, Senior Manager of Youth Entertainment for MSC Cruises, said: “We specifically listened to our young guests from North America to design our kids and family offering. We are bringing a variety of extraordinary facilities and new experiences never seen before!”

Activities waiting to be discovered include:

NEW LEGO® PARADE: For the first time in the cruise industry, MSC World America will host a LEGO® parade with LEGO® characters designed to entertain children of all ages. The parade will march through the ship from Family Aventura to the World Promenade once per cruise.

NEW: LEGO® FAMILY ZONE: Family Aventura will include a brand-new area for master builders and bricks enthusiasts called LEGO® Family Zone. Parents and children will be able to play together, and LEGO® fans of all ages can unleash their creativity from morning to evening.

NEW: LEGO® GAME SHOW: MSC World America will offer a LEGO® Family Game Show for the first time in the cruise industry. During each cruise, families will have the opportunity to come together for an exhilarating team challenge in which parents and children compete as true Master Builders on board. The competition will feature timed challenges, colorful bricks and unexpected twists, all culminating in determining the ultimate winner. LEGO® fans of all ages won’t want to miss this exciting activity.

NEW: BOXES FAMILY GAME SHOW: Families will get the chance to compete in “Boxes”, a new fun-filled family game show where each mystery box will contain a blind challenge to beat in order to win prizes.

NEW: DOREMIX FAMILY DISCO: For dance competition fans, a new version of the Doremix Family Disco will arrive for the first time with new technology and must-see visuals. Parents and children will dance together to hit music and original MSC Cruises songs for children, all vying for the title of best dancers of the night.

NEW: HIGH-TECH EXPERIENCES: Specifically created for teenagers, Star Shooters is an adventure course in the Sportplex with targets for participants to hit and rack up points for a win. Virtual Reality at Luna Park will give guests access to the latest VR technology experiences, transporting them to other worlds from MSC World America.

NEW: LARGEST EVER DOREMILAND: MSC World America will feature the largest, most action-packed Doremiland kids’ area in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, spanning more than 10,000 square feet. Home to seven rooms dedicated to different age groups from 0 to 17 years old, it will also be the most technologically advanced kids area of the fleet with the latest tech consoles on the market, and stunning light and sound effects. Baby services are offered in collaboration with Chicco® – the leading global baby brand and a long-term MSC Cruises partner. Exclusively on MSC World America, the popular Kids’ Clubs will be open all day, from 9am until midnight, for the duration of each voyage.

NEW: THE HABOUR: At the heart of the Family Aventura district lies The Harbour, a revolutionary new outdoor park where families can come together to engage in activities, indulge in delicious bites and soak up the sun. The Harbour offers an exhilarating high ropes course, a thrilling new state-of-the-art Cliffhanger attraction, a family dwelling area and a playground modelled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas. More details of The Harbour will be revealed soon.

Popular MSC Cruises favorites returning to MSC World America include:

SPORTPLEX: In the Sportplex, guests will find a spacious and dynamic gaming space equipped with everything from basketball and tennis courts to interactive game shows, bumper cars and roller skating. A dedicated sports program includes Football, Basketball, Zorb ball sessions, Pickleball, and Hoverboards. Here, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy The Drone Academy – a lively and high-tech drone relay race that will come to life at night through light effects and glowing drones.

Guinness World Record Family Quiz: Families can try to bet on the world’s most incredible records and try to top them, creating memories to last a lifetime.

MasterChef at Sea Juniors: A new generation of cooks will have the opportunity to compete in a kids’ cooking competition, where the most talented and creative will win.