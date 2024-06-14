The Friends Experience to debut Las Vegas Flagship at MGM Grand later this year

LAS VEGAS — Could we BE any more excited?! Later this year, The FRIENDS Experience will debut its West Coast flagship location in Las Vegas at MGM Grand. “The One in Vegas” transports guests into the world of FRIENDS allowing fans to explore the show’s iconic moments, behind-the-scenes content and photo opportunities within life-sized set recreations. Fans can become part of Ross and Rachel’s iconic Las Vegas wedding scene bursting out into the chapel’s lobby, kick back in Monica’s apartment, or even dance around the legendary fountain featured in the opening credits.

Following The FRIENDS Experience’s smash successes in more than 24 global cities and eight international countries including active locations in Boston and the first-ever flagship in New York City, along with the recently announced London flagship opening later this summer, “The One in Vegas” will launch as a part of the show’s 30th anniversary year-long celebration.

“The global success of The FRIENDS™ Experiencehas been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. “We’ve seen fans from all over the world embrace the chance to relive their favorite moments and connect with the show in a whole new way. With Las Vegas premiering as the West Coast flagship in our global lineup of destinations, there’s even more to look forward to as we continue celebrating the 30th anniversary of FRIENDS.”

“Las Vegas is the perfect destination to debut The FRIENDS Experience’s second U.S. flagship location,” said Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Productions. “Not only does the city attract millions of FRIENDS fans every year, but Las Vegas plays an integral role in the series featuring some of the show’s most iconic and hilarious moments. Bringing The FRIENDS™ Experience to the MGM Grand, two giants of the entertainment world, creates an enjoyable experience that we know fans will love.”

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group, The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Vegas will be a must-visit destination for fans of all ages. Voted as one of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Best New Attractions and included in CNN’s 12 Best Immersive Experiences around the world, The FRIENDS™ Experience features several nostalgia-packed rooms and activations. Fans can also get a peek behind-the-scenes and learn about the show’s production, costume design and more. An onsite FRIENDS™ retail store featuring exclusive products will also be open at MGM Grand to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

Michael Neubecker, MGM Grand’s President & COO, said, “Las Vegas is home to some of the most incredible entertainment and immersive experiences in the world, with MGM Grand at the epicenter of it all. Given FRIENDS’ wide appeal domestically and internationally, we are excited to be the long-term West Coast home to this experience that will resonate with so many of our visitors, transporting them to the iconic settings inspired by the show.”

To prepare for The FRIENDS™ Experience in Vegas, fans can own the complete series on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD. FRIENDS: The Complete Series will also release in 4K Ultra HD on September 24, 2024. Pre-order your copy today.

As FRIENDS™ marks its 30th anniversary, the beloved TV series continues to hold an enduring place in popular culture and hearts worldwide. With its witty humor, relatable characters, and memorable catchphrases, FRIENDS™ transcends generations with its universal appeal, making it a classic that continues to bring joy and laughter to fans around the world. Whether you’re reliving classic moments with friends or introducing new fans to the magic of FRIENDS™, the new attraction promises something for everyone.

The FRIENDS™ Experience will be located within The District at MGM Grand adjacent to the Grand Garden Arena.Fans are invited to visit www.FriendsTheExperience.com/Vegas to sign up for the waitlist and receive exclusive access to opening and ticket on-sale dates, contests and more.