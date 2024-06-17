Redemption arcade expert Justin Michaels joins Intercard’s account team

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has added amusement industry veteran and redemption expert Justin Michaels to its team as an account executive. He will cover the Mid-South territory for the company.

Justin knows the arcade industry and has experience in sales and business development for bowling and family entertainment centers, route operations and redemption services. “For more than 20 years I’ve been working with FEC operators” says Justin. “I know their concerns and I can communicate how cashless technology can increase revenues, decrease operational costs and help them thrive in an evolving industry.”

“Justin’s extensive experience in arcades and redemption operations makes him a strong addition to the Intercard team as we are steadily growing our customer base,” says Rob Geiger, North America sales manager for Intercard.

An arcade fan from an early age, Justin first got hooked by playing “Mortal Kombat” and other 1990’s classics at his grandparents’ renowned Cool Crest FEC near Kansas City, Missouri. He began his career helping to manage the Cool Crest arcade and went on to work for route operator Lee Arcade Solutions. Justin comes to Intercard after 20 successful years at Kansas City-based Redemption Plus, another amusement industry icon.