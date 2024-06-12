Intercard brings innovative iQ Readers to Bowl Expo July 1-2, 2024

ST. LOUIS — From July 1-2 an Intercard team headed by CEO Scott Sherrod and North America sales manager Rob Geiger will be at Bowl Expo at the Gaylord Rockies Convention Center near Denver, Colorado. There Intercard will introduce its new iQ readers that read QR codes, setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology.

The increasing acceptance of the QR code world-wide prompted Intercard to introduce the iQ series. The iQ reader can scan customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This will enable customers to use mobile devices or printed receipts instead of play cards to active games, reducing costs for BEC operators and owners of unattended arcades. An iQTeller kiosk will be available later in 2024.

“With the iQ series, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “all without the help of a center employee. It’s a big step into the future.”

Visit booth #922 and find out why leading bowling operators including Bowlero and Round1 rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable cashless technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

Also at the show will be new account executive Justin Michaels. Amusement veteran Justin grew up in the industry, starting as a teenager working in his grandparents’ arcade. Justin comes to Intercard after 20 successful years with Redemption Plus, another amusement industry icon.

Intercard is part of Smart Buy, BPAA’s endorsement program, and has been chosen by the Smart Buy committee as the best cashless technology system for BPAA members. Smart Buy provides BPAA Members with national account pricing and tremendous discounts they cannot get on their own.