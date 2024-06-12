Dreambox360º — An immersive, intimate 5D experience — to open on Las Vegas Strip this July

LAS VEGAS — DREAMBOX360º, the immersive and intimate 5D projection experience, announces it will open at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip this July. Conceived and developed by Noel Bowman of Minus5º ICEBAR, DREAMBOX360º will offer several captivating projection experiences, including a thrilling 360-degree, 5DX movie experience created in partnership with Lumen and Forge titled “The Arctic Ghost Ship: A Quest in Search of the Lost Rum.”

Lumen and Forge specializes in world-class projection shows, custom content production, 360-degree video, modern visual storytelling and more.

Featuring a 15-minute original, animated movie adventure, “The Arctic Ghost Ship” experience will invite guests to sip cocktails with Captain Flint McGreggor as they embark on a thrilling quest for the lost rum. Surrounded by 360 degrees of hi-res visuals and sound, guests will become even more enveloped by this unique journey thanks to 5DX effects such as rain, mist, wind and more.

DREAMBOX360º will also offer a variety of other immersive experiences when it opens. On Friday and Saturday evenings, it will transform into The Weekend Trip – a psychedelic experience offering mind-altering, trippy projections, a live DJ, open bar featuring an array of libations and 5D effects such as thunderstorms and blizzards. The versatile space will also be customizable for corporate events and product launches with branded logos and imagery. The Birthday Box experience allows for bespoke slideshows that can be produced for personal surprise celebrations and private events such as engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions and more.

Distinctive from other projection attractions around the globe, DREAMBOX360º will cater to small audiences of up to 55 to create an uncommonly intimate and immersive atmosphere.

“Through our collaboration with Lumen and Forge, ‘The Arctic Ghost Ship’ is more than a short, animated movie adventure—it’s a testament to the magic that happens when innovation meets storytelling,” said Noel Bowman, owner, DREAMBOX360º. “The experience promises to be a thrilling, cutting-edge, dramatic experience, so we can’t wait for guests to be transported to a realm of wonder this July.”

DREAMBOX360º will be located at 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd. next to Minus5º ICEBAR at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets to DREAMBOX360º experiences will be available in the coming months. Guests must be 10 years of age or older to visit the attraction.