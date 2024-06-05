Construction of the 2nd Wavegarden Cove in the USA has begun in Palm Desert, Calif.; DSRT Surf anticipates opening by summer 2026

SAN SEBASTIAN — DSRT Surf, a surf resort anchored by a five-and-a-half-acre Wavegarden Cove surf park, situated in the iconic Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert, CA, celebrated a significant milestone as the construction phase has commenced, with the public opening anticipated in early summer of 2026.

A first-of-its-kind destination under development by Desert Wave Ventures, DSRT SURF is a carefully crafted and curated surf resort experience in Palm Desert. The project will feature for-sale villas, an upscale hotel, and a broad offering of resort amenities like gourmet food, pickleball, swimming pool, skate park, and other activities.

The centerpiece of DSRT Surf will be a 52-module Wavegarden Cove that delivers consistent world- class waves. The surfing lagoon boasts the highest capacity of surfers, accommodating at least 88 surfers in the water simultaneously enjoying perfect waves for beginners to experts. The wave menu comprises over 20 different wave types, and private sessions can be customized with any variety of waves on demand.

Part of DSRT Surf’s success comes from the ‘Turf for Surf’ project, through which water consumption is less than the equivalent of golf course terrain.

“We would like to acknowledge the hard work and contributions of everyone in reaching this important milestone,” said Fernando Odriozola, Chief Commercial Officer at Wavegarden. “Palm Desert is such an iconic area, and we can’t wait to start building the first Wavegarden Cove in California. Exchanging ‘Turf for Surf’ will create an amazing oasis in the desert that will become a true asset for many people to enjoy.”

“Today marks an exciting moment for the Southern California surfing community and for the city of Palm Desert,” said John Luff, Managing Member of Beach Street Development and Operations. “DSRT Surf is introducing the largest Wavegarden Cove in the United States. Today’s groundbreaking ceremony culminates years of development and starts the next chapter in bringing this unique and iconic vision to life, expanding the Southern California surfing landscape.”

Wavegarden is very excited to provide waves of all levels to the American market and spread the joy and benefits of surfing.

We are the only company in the world that currently has 8 surf parks operating successfully, with each one receiving an average of 200,000 visitors per year. The ninth surf park set to use Wavegarden´s technology will open this fall in Edinburgh, Scotland, followed by Virginia Beach, in the USA, and then Sao Paulo, Brazil.