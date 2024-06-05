Gateway Ticketing Systems promotes Matt Colliniates to manager of customer service

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing, admission control, and revenue-generating solutions within the attractions industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Colliniates as Manager of Customer Service, effective Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Matt will take on a vital role in the company by overseeing the customer service team. Gateway counts customer care as one of its company’s foundational core values. Matt’s leadership of more than 20 world-class service team members is a testament to his leadership capabilities.

Matt’s journey with Gateway began in 2015 as a Customer Service Representative. His unwavering commitment to delivering world-class support for new and existing customers worldwide quickly set him apart. Since December 2019, Matt has been a Technical Account Manager. He has continued to build relationships and inject new strategic processes with some of our most significant partnerships. Under Matt’s guidance, these partnerships and his team have made significant strides in the last four years, a testament to his industry knowledge and management of customer relationships.

With a career spanning nine years at Gateway, Matt has honed his skills and expertise. He spent five years providing front-line support to various Gateway customers across multiple divisions of the ticketing industry. This experience and his five-year tenure as a Technical Account Manager have equipped him with a deep understanding of our customers’ needs. Matt’s ability to effectively manage teams, projects, releases, and relationships is a testament to his industry knowledge and experience.

“Gateway has always taken pride in rewarding and promoting its employees. We are pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Colliniates to his newest role as Manager of Customer Service,” said Chase Mory, Director of Operations. “Matt’s unwavering dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit for this role. We have proven that he has the skill set to excel as our new Manager of Customer Service, and we look forward to seeing his positive impact on our team and our valued customers.”

Matt is eager to develop and expand future relationships with all Gateway Ticketing Systems customers. “Gateway has been my favorite place to work,” says Matt Colliniates. “I enjoy collaborating with the various internal teams as much as I enjoy collaborating with the many customers I’ve had the pleasure of working with during my nine years at Gateway. I’m excited to start my new role and the next chapter here.”