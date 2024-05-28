Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland California Resort debuts nation’s first Lego World Parade

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Hip, hip, PARADE! Today, LEGOLAND California officially introduced the nation’s first LEGO World Parade. Visitors can celebrate the summer season in the best way possible – by dancing and singing along as LEGO themed parade floats starring iconic new characters make their way through the family theme park.

“Surrounded by a whirlwind of streamers and waving flags, we proudly launched the nation’s inaugural LEGO World Parade at LEGOLAND California today,” said President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. “This landmark Parade feels even more celebratory as we honor LEGOLAND California Resort’s 25th birthday this year. Every float tells a story and every step along the way ignites imagination. The Parade is the perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building through our 60+ rides, shows and attractions.”

The Parade features a dazzling array of LEGO themed floats including a bright red LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure, and DUPLO. Accompanying these floats is an exclusive ensemble of LEGO characters and more than 50 performers, captivating audiences as they march through the west side of the Park.