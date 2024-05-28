June 2024
By amusementtoday | May 28, 2024
The JUNE 2024 issue includes:
- Cedar Point, Zamperla launch new formula for Top Thrill 2
- Europa-Park unveils iconic Voltron Nevera roller coaster
- Vekoma supplies Good Gravy! family coaster for Holiday World
- Legoland Windsor debuts Minifigure Speedway coaster from Zierer
- Bolliger & Mabillard’s Iron Menace dives into Dorney Park
- Quassy Amusement Park opens with new game, pavilion renovations
- Sandbox VR expands experience, franchise opportunities in U.S.
- Pima County Fair has record-breaking run, attendance up 10%
- Slides provide the cornerstone for Frederiksen’s career of ‘Fun’
- Urbnsurf opens second Wavegarden park in Australia
- World’s Largest Swimming Lesson: an idea that now has a taproot
- Roller Skate Association’s 2024 Convention and Trade Show a rolling success
- Focus On The Horizon: Merlin Entertainments’s Jess Lawler
- Make plans for the 2024 Golden Ticket Awards at Kennywood
- Dollywood’s Lightning Rod returns with change: new lift system
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium begins offering weather guarantees
- SKYnext event, hosted by Skyline Attractions, returns to Orlando
- Customer-centric tech solutions aid attractions’ success … and much more!