The JUNE 2024 issue includes:

  • Cedar Point, Zamperla launch new formula for Top Thrill 2
  • Europa-Park unveils iconic Voltron Nevera roller coaster
  • Vekoma supplies Good Gravy! family coaster for Holiday World
  • Legoland Windsor debuts Minifigure Speedway coaster from Zierer
  • Bolliger & Mabillard’s Iron Menace dives into Dorney Park
  • Quassy Amusement Park opens with new game, pavilion renovations
  • Sandbox VR expands experience, franchise opportunities in U.S.
  • Pima County Fair has record-breaking run, attendance up 10%
  • Slides provide the cornerstone for Frederiksen’s career of ‘Fun’
  • Urbnsurf opens second Wavegarden park in Australia
  • World’s Largest Swimming Lesson: an idea that now has a taproot
  • Roller Skate Association’s 2024 Convention and Trade Show a rolling success
  • Focus On The Horizon: Merlin Entertainments’s Jess Lawler
  • Make plans for the 2024 Golden Ticket Awards at Kennywood
  • Dollywood’s Lightning Rod returns with change: new lift system
  • Clearwater Marine Aquarium begins offering weather guarantees
  • SKYnext event, hosted by Skyline Attractions, returns to Orlando
  • Customer-centric tech solutions aid attractions’ success … and much more!
