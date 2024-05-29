Lake Compounce welcomes Daniel Tiger to the park this June

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce, The Official Park of Family Fun,is welcoming Daniel Tiger from the Emmy Award-winning series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, to the park this June. As a part of Kids Fest, fans of the PBS KIDS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will have the opportunity to meet Daniel Tiger during select times on Saturday, June 1 and 8 and Sunday, June 2 and 9.

“We are continuing to elevate the guest experience at Lake Compounce as we introduce a more robust event lineup with unique entertainment opportunities for our guests to experience something different during each of their visits to the park,” said Doug Hemphill General Manager. “We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Fred Rogers Productions as we welcome Daniel Tiger to the park this June.”

Visitors are invited for exclusive meet and greetswith Daniel Tiger in the Kiddie Land Pavilion during Kids Fest. This pint-sized party featuring exclusive kids shows, roaming entertainment throughout Kiddie Land, special kid-themed food like Fruity Pebbles churros, Strawberry Dippin’ Dot shakes and more takes place every weekend in June with special surprise guests like Daniel Tiger.

Kids Fest kicks off a full season of events at Lake Compounce. The park’s Summer Concert Series and boomin’ fireworks shows returning every Saturday in July with performances by nationally touring tribute acts including Good Vibrations, Bruno & the Hooligans, Boy Band Review and Adventures in Parrotdise. In August, the beach is bouncing every Saturday and Sunday as fist-pumping DJs take the stage for family-friendly Beach Bashes. Then, the days are for play and the nights are for frights as Phantom Fall Fest takes over the park weekends in September and October and America’s First Amusement Park will close out its 178th season with Holiday Lights in November and December.

Meet and greets with Daniel Tiger and access to Kids Fest are included free with park admission. Single day tickets are on sale now for as low as $34.99 when visitors purchase online. Park-goers looking to make the most of the season can save up to $35 now on 2024 Season Passes and enjoy a variety of perks with select passes including free parking, discounts on food and beverage, retail discounts and more.