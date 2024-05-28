Frying up fun: The delicious debut of Kennywood’s Potato Smash Bumper Cars this weekend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kennywood, a USA Today 10 Best Theme Park, unveils the all-new Potato Smash with its mouthwatering mashup fully fried, just in time for the unofficial start to summer. Potato Smash sprouts on the scene with a grand opening ceremony set for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 25 as the all-new bumper car ride is inducted into Kennywood’s lineup of classic and thrilling attractions.

“Kennywood kicks off the unofficial start to summer with tons of thrills and fun, beginning with Potato Smash’s delicious debut, plus Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival and brand-new entertainment,” says Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza. “This Memorial Day Weekend sets the tone for what is sure to be the park’s most exciting summer season yet.

The park’s classic bumper car ride has been totally transformed, themed to Kennywood’s iconic fresh-cut Potato Patch® fries. Potato Smash features 20 new cars modeled after the park’s signature snack, each fitted with fries, oozing cheese sauce and an oversized fork. The new a-peel-ing attraction is a perfect mix of Kennywood’s modern thrills and iconic traditions.

To further celebrate the new appetizing attraction, Kennywood announces a Potato Smash-ing Contest to be held at the park on Wednesday, June 12. Potato enthusiasts and smashing aficionados can enter for a chance to participate in the contest or attend and root for their best spuds. Potato Smash swag will be given to all contestants, with the top tubers receiving two 2024 Kennywood Gold Season Passes.

Potato Smash deep-fried debut is just the start of the fun beginning Memorial Day Weekend. The park’s gastronomic extravaganza, Bites and Pints, spotlighting eight different international cuisines, kicks off on Friday. The chef-inspired tasting event features unique menu items with dishes inspired by Brazil, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, South Korea, Mexico plus brand-newelectrifying entertainment. This Saturday, The Nerveless Nocks’s Jetpack Flying Water Circus featuring daredevils Cyrus Nock and Troy Stowe, will wow guests with incredible demonstrations and stunts performed with jet ski-powered jet packs that thrust the stuntmen 50 feet in the air. Visitors can catch the all-new show at select times daily, from May 24 through July 7, at the park’s Garden Stage.

Also, for the extended holiday weekend, Kennywood is offering free admission to active duty and retired military members and veterans. Beginning Thursday, May 23, the park’s first day of daily operations through Monday, May 27, all military members and veterans will receive free admission, plus discounted tickets for only $34.99 for up to four friends and family members at the gate with proof of valid identification.