Family Entertainment Group names Sajju Elakkatt, vice president of finance

ITASCA, lll. — Family Entertainment Group (“FEG”), the industry leader in game room and entertainment center operations, design, development, and consultation has named Sajju Elakkatt its Vice President of Finance.

Elakkatt has worked with several large organizations including Sears Holding Group and Walgreens Boots Alliance as well as a tech start-up. He has worked with multiple teams in areas ranging from budgeting and forecasting, financial modeling, sales and marketing support and operational financial analysis.

In this newly created role, Elakkatt will focus on financial planning and analysis for FEG as the company continues its aggressive growth trajectory. “We are excited to have Sajjuu on our team,” said Jim Connolly, Chief Financial Officer of FEG. “Adding his experience and leadership , he will play a key role in our financial strategic planning.”