“Wolf Legend’ is the name of the new and exciting Drop and Twist Tower at Gardaland, opening in June

Gardaland unveiled the name of the new and legendary attraction for families, thrill-seekers and daredevils of all ages, with a unique event that involved the numerous guests present at the Park in an unforgettable experience, where they became an integral part and protagonists of the occasion.

Visitors were enlisted by staff members at the entrance gates, where they received a mysterious numbered sphere containing a single clue: “at the howl of the wolf, you will reveal the name of the new attraction”.

And so it was with these brief but clear indications that, at 12 noon, at the howl of the wolf – the key figure of the new and adventurous attraction – the many visitors and families, intrigued by the unusual summons, gathered in Gardaland’s central square.

Here, after picking up their mystery object and taking their seats, amidst amazement and wonder, and at the end of an exciting group countdown, the guests raised their many puzzle pieces to the sky, thus composing the name of this year’s new attraction, which had remained secret until now.

The name Wolf Legend, picked up by a drone that flew over the area, was immediately projected across all the screens in the Park, leaving the guests stunned. The news was immediately spread by those present to their friends and family, creating a wave of enthusiasm for the opening of the new Drop and Twist Tower as the word quickly spread among the Park’s avenues.

Wolf Legend promises to be an attraction that will amaze young and old daredevils alike. Following a gripping story, they will have to perform a daring ritual with courage and determination: plunge into the jaws of the giant stone wolf and free him from the curse that hangs over him.

Once again, Gardaland managed to amaze the guests in attendance, who were the undisputed protagonists of this event, continuing in its commitment to providing unique and engaging experiences while waiting for the inauguration next June.

Gardaland reconfirms itself once again for the current season as a destination of excellence in the panorama of amusement parks in Italy and abroad.