Three Intercard international customers are winners in BCM’s 39th Bowling Center Architecture And Design Honors

ST. LOUIS — Intercard congratulates three of its international customers who are among the bowling and family entertainment centers that earned top honors in the 39th annual Bowling Center Architecture and Design Awards competition conducted by Bowling Center Management magazine.

Domestic centers and international centers were judged in separate divisions, with dedicated categories for new venues and modernized facilities. Awards were given for the best overall venues, the best exteriors, the best interiors and the best ancillary profit centers (such as arcades, dedicated billiards rooms, karaoke rooms, etc.).

The winners in international categories will be featured in the May 2024 issue of BCM. Intercard customers among the winners are:

Best Arcade — Ozone Bowling, Valladolid, Spain

Valladolid, Spain Best New Center — Brass Monkey Citywalk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Best Interior — The Game Luxe Kurla, Mumbai, India

“Intercard congratulates our international customers who have been recognized by BCM for the excellent architecture and design of their amusement centers,” says Alberto Borrero, senior vice president of international sales for Intercard. “These are smart and creative operators who offer their customers the best guest experience in every facet of their centers from the front door to the arcade and beyond. Intercard is proud to contribute to the creative and business success of these businesses.”