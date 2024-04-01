Gateway Ticketing Systems appoints Chris Angelos as the new sales director to drive growth and innovation

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc., the world leader in ticketing, admission control, and revenue-generating solutions within the attractions industry, is thrilled to announce Chris Angelos as its new Director of Sales. Chris has ten years of extensive sales leadership experience and a dynamic, out-of-the-box approach to sales strategies, making him a valuable addition to the company’s executive leadership team.

Chris has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and building strong client relationships in the technology industry. He also has experience improving and streamlining operations. His innovative and strategic approach to sales aligns perfectly with Gateway’s vision for expansion and market leadership.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to our team,” said Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “His wealth of experience, fresh perspective, and dynamic leadership style will be instrumental in leading our Business Solutions team to new heights. We are excited about his contributions to our company and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Chris will lead the sales team at the company headquarters in Gilbertsville and will play a crucial role in driving the sales strategy. Chris will lead and manage the Business Solutions team, including developing and executing sales strategies, managing customer success, tracking sales performance metrics, fostering client relationships, and driving revenue growth across key markets. Chris will work closely with the executive leadership team to identify new business opportunities and ensure that the sales team is aligned with the company’s goals and objectives. Additionally, Chris will oversee the implementation of sales policies and procedures to ensure that the sales process is efficient and effective.

“I am thrilled to join Gateway and be part of a team at the forefront of innovation in the tech industry,” said Chris Angelos. “I am excited to leverage my experience and work collaboratively with the talented sales team to drive success, exceed targets, and deliver exceptional value to our clients by providing them with world-class service.”

In addition to Chris joining the Gateway sales team, Todd Walton and Grant Smith have recently joined. Todd joins the team as a Partner Development Manager based in Atlanta, Georgia, where he oversees the company’s worldwide value-added reseller accounts. Grant joins the company as the UK Regional Sales Executive, based in London, where he manages accounts in the United Kingdom region.

Gateway is confident that Mr. Angelos’s sales team leadership will be pivotal in driving the company’s growth trajectory and achieving its strategic objectives. His appointment reflects the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and unparalleled customer value. He joined the Gateway team in February.