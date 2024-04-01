New adventures unearthed at Adventureland Resort ahead of its 50th celebration season

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Resort has been hard at work unearthing its newest attraction, the reimagined Underground. The classic ride through an abandoned coal mine returns for the Altoona theme park’s 50th celebration with a fresh new look. It’s just one of many improvements and additions to the park as Adventureland celebrates its golden anniversary.

The headliner of the 50th celebration will be the return of Underground, the world’s only indoor wooden roller coaster. The ride, which has become ingrained into Iowa culture over the years, has undergone an extensive transformation. From the moment guests walk up to the ride, there will be a noticeable difference. Riders will enter through a portal designed to look like a mine and will be transported into an abandoned coal mine with new scenes, elevated theming, enhanced audio and special effects, along with a few unexpected surprises. The reimagination of Underground goes beyond a mere refurbishment. It delves into the depths of local history and culture, incorporating authentic elements from Altoona’s coal mining past.

“Guests will notice the improvements to Underground from the moment they walk up to the ride. The theming will be unlike anything else guests have experienced at Adventureland to date,” Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky said. “We are thrilled to introduce an elevated experience that will take our guests on an unforgettable adventure that will leave riders returning again and again.”

Riders will be taken on a journey deep below the park in a search for gold stolen in a heist by notorious outlaw Bad Bob and his gang. As the legend goes, Adventureland was built right over the top of an abandoned mine that had become the hideout for some of the most wanted outlaws around.

Underground is not the only new thing guests will experience when the park opens on Saturday, May 18. For pork enthusiasts, Adventureland is unveiling its newest food concept, Oink’s. The new restaurant will offer a mouthwatering selection of Berkwood Farms Berkshire Pork products. From juicy tenderloins to savory pork chops, there is something to satisfy every palate. Whether refueling between rides or indulging in a delicious snack, Oink’s promises to be a haven for pork lovers.

Craft beer enthusiasts will rejoice at the Iowa Craft Beer Takeover experience. During select weekends throughout the summer, this new experience for guests 21 and older will showcase breweries from across the state. Guests can sample a variety of brews on a brand-new patio, right on the Boulevard, celebrating Iowa’s vibrant craft beer scene.

Just in time for Adventureland’s 50th celebration, park guests can relive the magic of a beloved classic as the Falling Star Lounge makes its debut. Featuring the iconic sign from the Falling Star ride, beautifully refurbished and proudly displayed, this lounge area will be the perfect spot to unwind and reminisce after a day of adventure.

As the sun sets on select days this season, Adventureland will come alive with a dazzling new light show illuminating the Boulevard. With extended closing times in 2024, guests can enjoy colorful light and laser displays dancing across the night sky, creating magical memories under the stars.

With more than five decades of history to celebrate during the 2024 season, Adventureland promises a birthday bash like never before. Special events throughout the season include Bernie’s Birthday Bash and the Festival of Decades. Concerts every Saturday night July into August will feature a different decade that helped shape Adventureland’s history, followed by fireworks and a light show. Guests will also relive the past with historical displays throughout the park.

From thrilling rides to delectable dining options and live entertainment, Adventureland is set to be the ultimate destination for fun and excitement this year.