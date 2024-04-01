Fun Spot America Atlanta kicks off spring break by celebrating the first anniversary of ArieForce One

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fun Spot America Atlanta, Georgia’s favorite family park, is open daily for Spring Break! To launch the park’s extended Spring Break hours of operation, coaster fans came together on Saturday to celebrate the first anniversary of ArieForce One, the park’s incredible roller coaster. On March 30, 2023, Fun Spot America Atlanta officially debuted the one-of-a-kind ride, and one year later, the park celebrated the milestone anniversary with rides, cake, and more rides.

“One year ago, we were standing right here welcoming our first guests to experience a roller coaster unlike any other in the world,” said Andre Corbin, Regional Manager, Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “Since then, the ride, and the feedback have been HUGE!”

Corbin highlighted some of the special awards and accolades the park has earned since opening ArieForce One, including the 2023 Golden Ticket Award for Best New Attraction Installation by Amusement Today. In addition, he thanked the Fayetteville community and Fun Spot America Atlanta’s guests for their support. He then introduced one of the park’s most ardent fans.

“While there are thousands of fans of ArieForce One, its biggest lives here in our backyard. James Fordham has ridden ArieForce One more than 5,700 times! That’s an average of 15 times a day! Today, while we know James plans to ride, we invited him to pause for a moment so we could share a special surprise as our thank you for being part of the Fun Spot America Atlanta family.”

He then presented Fordham with a commemorative, exclusive gift of a glass rocket ship and shared the park had added a desk plate with his name on it to the queue of ArieForce One, so he would forever be a part of the ArieForce One story.

Fordham, a resident of Fairburn, said, “I have always loved roller coasters! I’ve had so much fun on this ride and am proud to have gotten to know the team here at Fun Spot Atlanta. Thank you for including me in this celebration. I’m proud to call Fun Spot America Atlanta my hometown park.”

Corbin also invited all ArieForce One and Fun Spot America Theme Parks’ fans around the country to help the coaster earn another national accolade. ArieForce One has been nominated for a Readers’ Choice Award for Best Roller Coaster by USA Today’s 10Best.

Guests can vote once a day until April 22.

After the presentation, Corbin and the Fun Spot Atlanta Team invited all park guests to sign the ArieForce Once first-anniversary banner, enjoy cake, ride ArieForce One, and experience the park’s other attractions. Throughout the day, hot dogs were sold for just one dollar each, with all proceeds benefiting Camp Southern Ground, the Fayetteville-based organization that serves youth and veterans with memorable summer camp experiences on its 400-acre farm.