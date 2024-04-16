Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces exciting changes to its after-hours experience, Unextinct

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is thrilled to announce some exciting updates and changes coming to UNEXTINCT, a world of illuminated animals.

New May Dates!

The Zoo has added several May dates to the UNEXTINCT schedule, giving guests more opportunities to experience this unforgettable event. UNEXTINCT will run Fridays and Saturdays from May 3 through May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Added Value!

As an added value for UNEXTINCT, all event ticket holders will also now have the opportunity to enjoy the historic 1914 Mangels-Illions Grand Carousel, and for the roller coaster enthusiasts, Tidal Twist will also be available for free during their visit.

New Times!

As part of the transition into the warmer spring season and as the sun sets later, the Zoo is updating operating hours to enrich the UNEXTINCT experience. Starting April 19, the gates will open at 8 p.m., giving guests ample time to discover Tidal Twist, enjoy photo opportunities, encounter the animals of Adventure Cove, savor delicious foods, and browse exciting UNEXTINCT memorabilia, all before the UNEXTINCT experience begins at dusk.

UNEXTINCT—a first-of-its-kind experience in the Midwest.

As guests embark on an immersive nighttime journey of light and sound, they will be introduced to awe-inspiring illusions that shed light on the critical need for wildlife conservation.

UNEXTINCT was created by former Disney Imagineers from Mangolin Creative, harnessing dramatic effects to transport visitors into a digital wonderland of nature. This experience delves into the worlds of endangered and extinct species, delivering a captivating and enlightening narrative.

As the Zoo animals settle in for the evening, UNEXTINCT comes alive, promising an evening stroll that will be unforgettable. Guests will experience: