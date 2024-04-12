Clearwater Marine Aquarium launches weather guarantee with sensible weather

LOS ANGELES — Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Florida’s marine life rescue center, announces it will now offer guests Weather Guarantees in partnership with Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for travel and outdoor experiences. Through this partnership, CMA is the first aquarium to offer this first-of-its-kind protection.

Perfectly timed for unpredictable spring weather, this partnership allows guests to enjoy everything the aquarium has to offer, including outdoor exhibits, boat tours and more, without worrying about the weather, by adding a Weather Guarantee to their ticket purchase. Recognizing how rain and other inclement weather can negatively impact outdoor activities and experiences, Sensible’s Weather Guarantees protect businesses and their guests by proactively offering a reimbursement if the rain forecast exceeds the predetermined threshold.

“We’ve seen huge success with Weather Guarantees at our hospitality partners across hotels, campgrounds and other outdoor experiences,” says Nick Cavanagh, Ph.D., Sensible CEO. “We’re excited to continue expanding into other areas that are susceptible to negative weather impacting the experience in partnership with CMA.”

Sensible Weather quantifies and manages weather risk for guests, using proprietary models to quickly analyze decades of climate data from anywhere in the world. Payouts for the Weather Guarantees are managed based on pre-set parameters, which means no haggling or lengthy claims processes. Sensible Weather will pay CMA visitors who add a Weather Guarantee to their reservation up to 100% of ticket price in real-time, based on the day-of forecast, via a text notification typically before the predicted weather event occurs. Visitors are paid out whether or not they choose to continue with their planned activity, meaning they can book without worrying they’ll lose money – and the partner doesn’t need to worry about last-minute cancellations impacting revenue.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer Weather Guarantees for our visitors. While people may think of aquariums as an indoor experience, we also have a variety of fun outdoor spaces and activities to enjoy,” says Anthony Rivera, chief operating officer at CMA, “This is a great way to ensure our visitors can take advantage of everything we have to offer, and rest assured they will be reimbursed accordingly if weather gets in the way.”