WSL QS3000 BYD Pro URBNSURF held at Melbourne’s Wavegarden Cove crowns young superstars, Sierra Kerr and Jarvis Earle, in only one day of competition

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — In a spectacular showcase of skill and surf mastery, Jarvis Earle from Cronulla and Sierra Kerr from Coolangatta emerged victorious at the BYD Pro QS3000, held at URBNSURF Melbourne.

A crowd of 1000 spectators gathered in Tullamarine to witness over 120 of Australia and Oceania’s finest surfers compete in the Wavegarden Cove surfing lagoon.

Jarvis Earle, claimed the men’s title and secured $10,000 in prize money. From his first heat in the day through to his last, Earle´s powerful and precise backhand attack positioned him as the front runner for the contest. “I’m so stoked to take home the win,” said Earle, immediately following the final. “It was truly an amazing experience to surf amongst so many talented surfers. The atmosphere at the park was pumping, and we were lucky to have great weather. Surfing at URBNSURF in the consistent waves is such a unique experience.”

Sierra Kerr dominated the lagoon and emerged victorious in the women’s final, securing her own $10,000 prize. Her clean and concise turns showcased her exceptional surfing skills. “Wow, what a day surfing in the lagoon,” said an ecstatic Kerr. “It was great to be out in the waves amongst so many supportive spectators. You could really feel the community at URBNSURF, and to come up alongside Ellie Harrison was an incredible experience.”

As the event unfolded in the sizzling heat of Melbourne’s summer, Wavegarden CEO, Josema Odriozola, watched on in anticipation from the company’s headquarters in San Sebastian, Spain: “Our technology is giving birth to a new style of surfing one-day event, one that is a lot fairer, faster, and with the possibility of broadcasting it on national television – it’s a really nice evolution for professional surfing.

Damon Tudor, CEO of URBNSURF, expressed his pride in providing the perfect arena for competitions like the QS3000 and the privilege of bringing high-performance surfers together.

“We are so proud to be able to provide the facilities for surfers and spectators to take part in events at this level,” explained Tudor. “The world-first WSL QS event in 2022 was a huge success, and we were excited to come back bigger and better this year in the perfect conditions at URBNSURF. Congratulations to Jarvis Earle and Sierra Kerr, who dominated the park and took home the well-deserved wins.”