Universal Studios Hollywood powers up for the one-year anniversary celebration

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — This is a banner year at Universal Studios Hollywood as the destination celebrates the one-year anniversary of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD which opened on February 17, 2023. Guests will enjoy new ways to level up, including the grand opening of the all-new Power Up Cafe, the debut of a commemorative, special-release Golden Power-Up Band and a limited-edition complimentary 1-Year Anniversary Button.

The celebratory news coincides with a recent 2024 Theme Park Insider Award in which SUPER NINTENDO WORLD was voted by Theme Park Insider readers as the “Best New Attraction of 2023.”

And the celebration continues in 2024.

On February 15, the all-new Power Up Cafe opens on New York Street, located on the Upper Lot inside the theme park. This exciting original concept venue invites guests to power up outside of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This innovative grab and go cafe will serve a scrumptious menu of Super Mario Power Up themed menu items available exclusively at this permanent new cafe. Guests will be able to order either at the venue or via Universal Studios Hollywood’s official mobile app. Snacks and beveragesinclude:

Snacks:

Super Mushroom Calzone: Mushroom shaped calzone filled with pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Mushroom shaped calzone filled with pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce 1-Up Mushroom Calzone: Mushroom shaped calzone filled with spinach, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella cheese and basil pesto

Mushroom shaped calzone filled with spinach, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella cheese and basil pesto Fire Flower Pretzel: Fire Flower shaped pretzel served with chipotle cheese, mustard and white queso dipping sauces

Fire Flower shaped pretzel served with chipotle cheese, mustard and white queso dipping sauces Super Star Popcorn: Butter popcorn topped with edible glitter

Beverages:

Drop in the Power Up sugar shapes to change the color and flavor.

Super Mushroom Fizz: Lemon lime soda with strawberry popping pearls and a strawberry Super Mushroom Power Up

Lemon lime soda with strawberry popping pearls and a strawberry Super Mushroom Power Up 1-Up Mushroom Fizz : Lemon lime soda with green apple popping pearls and a lime 1-Up Mushroom Power Up

: Lemon lime soda with green apple popping pearls and a lime 1-Up Mushroom Power Up Fire Flower Fizz: Lemon lime soda with orange popping pearls and a mango habanero Fire Flower Power Up

Lemon lime soda with orange popping pearls and a mango habanero Fire Flower Power Up Super Star Fizz: Lemon lime soda with lemon popping pearls and a mango pineapple Super Star Power Up

A highlight of the one-year celebration will include a commemorative, special-release Golden Power-Up Band, a perfect addition to the existing six Power-Up Band design options with character themes. The Golden Power-Up Band will be available for purchase within the land and at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD retail shops located in the theme park, starting on February 17.

For a limited time, guests can also get a complimentary 1-Year Anniversary Button. This special commemorative collector piece will be available, beginning February 17 and while supplies last, at Guest Relations, located inside the theme park.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is a visually spectacular land, located within an expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood. Within the vibrancy of colors and architectural ingenuity, the land features the groundbreaking “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities to engage the family within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom.

Along with themed dining at Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is an inspiring, game-changing addition to the world-famous theme park.

From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is unlike anything they’ve ever experienced. Their journey begins as they enter Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD sweeps guests into the 360-degree world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach where they become an integral part of their exhilarating universe.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD was conceived in partnership with Nintendo and the visionaries at Universal Creative to deliver exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to Nintendo fans for generations.