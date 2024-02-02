Eldridge Park featured on national You Tube blog!

As Eldridge Park enters their 100th Anniversary as an Amusement Park, they have been featured by a national You Tube Blogger Sir Willow following a visit this past season. The You Tube Channel is Sir Willow – Confessions of a Theme Park Worker. Moderator “Sir Willow” is a former Theme Park worker who travels the USA visiting over 70 parks to date.

Sir Willow met with long-time Eldridge Park supporters Robby Robertson and Walt Kowalski and produced an almost 20 minute video highlighting the attractions and history of the park. As a nationally recognized blogger on amusement parks, his review of Eldridge Park was extremely positive.

Eldridge Park opens the 2024 season celebrating the 100th anniversary of amusements on Memorial Day Weekend.