Elizabeth (Betty) Siefker 1927-2024

The family of Elizabeth (Betty) Siefker are sad to share the news of her passing on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Born to Harold M. and Stella Grace (Dunne) Spears on February 22, 1927, in Rockford, IL, the family moved to La Porte in 1931. Betty attended St. Peter’s school and graduated from LaPorte High School in 1944. Post high school, Betty was employed in administrative services at Kingsbury Ordnance Plant and Hargrave & Hargrave Insurance.

On June 30, 1951, Betty married Eugene G. Siefker of Columbus Grove, Ohio. As their family grew, Betty was most active in the raising and educating of their seven children and the founding and growth of the family business, Showmen Supplies, Inc. She served as Executive Administrator until her retirement in 2013.

Betty made time for civic and community work as well. She was a 2-term president of La Porte Hospital Auxiliary and was Chairperson of the Northern Area Council of Hospital Auxiliaries, later serving on the Board of LaPorte Hospital Foundation. She was a member of the Women’s Literary Society where she served as Treasurer, a member of Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority, and a member of two Red Hat Societies –the Classy Red Hatters of La Porte and the Queens of Hearts in San Diego, CA.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Gene (1991) and her daughter Linda Jean (2020). She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her children Gail (Patrick) Hahn, Kathleen (Carey) LeGrange, Mark Siefker, Maureen (Christopher) Lindsey, Alison (Michael) Bartley, and Scott (Kimberly) Siefker. Betty leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Megan (Patrick Zueger) Cangelosi, Mark Cangelosi, Alec (Mikail) Cangelosi, Andrew (Cyndi) Bartley, Katy Bartley, Elizabeth (Trevor) Hahm, Claire Lindsey, Grace Siefker, Graham Siefker, Emily Siefker, and Ian Siefker. Betty had five great-grandchildren: Camille and Julian Zueger and Avery, Carson and Emma Bartley. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, February 2nd at the Essling Chapel of the Frank Keszei Funeral Home in La Porte. A funeral mass will be said at St. Joseph Church on Saturday, February 3rd at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to the La Porte chapter of the St. Vincent DePaul Society or Unity Foundation of La Porte County.