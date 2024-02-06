IRT Ride Camp 2024 kicks off in Galveston with record numbers

International Ride Training (IRT) kicked off its annual Ride Camp 2024 on February 5, 2024, in Galveston during Mardi Gras celebrations and parades with a record of 135-plus attendees on-hand representing more than 50 park training facilities.

During the opening session, IRT announced its newest parks to join the IRT training plan. They are: I-Drive South Slingshot, Orlando, Fla.; Dreamworld and WhiteWater World, Queensland, Australia; Idlewild Park, Ligonier, Pa.; Ark Encounter, Williamstown, Ky.; Pleasure Pier, Galveston Island, Texas; Kemah Boardwalk, Kemah, Texas; Tivoli Gardens, Denmark; Rye Playland, Rye, N.Y.; Castle Park, Riverside, Calif.; Downtown Aquarium, Houston, Texas and San Antonio Zoo, San Antonio, Texas.

Following opening comments, Shaun McKeogh with Attractions Academy in Australia delivered a motivational and interactive presentation. IRT continues through Feb. 9 with on-site training at Galveston Pleasure Pier and classes at the Galveston Convention Center. The first IRT training seminar (then ROTC) began in in Las Vegas in 2011 and has grown each year since. AT/GARY SLADE