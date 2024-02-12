Quassy announces new pavilion enhancements with no price increases

WATERBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement and Waterpark prepares for its 116th season with significant renovations to its pavilion facilities and a commitment to preserving affordability while enhancing guest experience throughout 2024.

Quassy’s legacy lies in its dedication to creating lasting memories for families and groups like field trips, reunions, corporate events, birthday parties, prom parties, and even weddings. Recognizing the importance of these gatherings, Quassy has undertaken a full remodel of Fieldside Pavilion, adding a new space for events and shows, as well as new restrooms. The new pavilion is being totally rebuilt with new roofing, all new electrical, lights, skylights, and air vents. The area can easily accommodate groups of 2000 people and more.

The pavilion was originally built in 1937 as a gathering space with a roller rink. It is one of the park’s original fixtures along with the lake equipped with paddleboats, a classic carousel, and amusement park-style food. The existing exterior structure will remain as part of Quassy’s preservation efforts. Out of the 200,000 guests that Quassy attracts each year, over 25% of them come as a group.

Despite the rising costs associated with making park improvements and regular annual repairs and maintenance, Quassy has decided not to raise its prices for the upcoming season.

“Price hikes have unfortunately become common and necessary across all industries,” explains Eric Anderson, president of Quassy. “Our decision to maintain consistent pricing ensures every family and group, no matter how large, can enjoy the magic of a fun-filled day at Quassy without breaking the bank.”

Additional discounts for seniors and children under 45” tall further highlight Quassy’s commitment to providing value for its multi-generational audience. Senior and Junior Combo Tickets which include one-day access to the amusement park and waterpark, are normally $36.99. This year, Quassy is offering an additional $5 discount for Senior and Junior Combo Tickets that are purchased online, costing $31.99 for a full day of waterpark and amusement park fun.

Quassy also offers groups of 10 or more with discounted pricing for park tickets with reserved pavilion space. Catering options are also available. Quassy can accommodate large groups and also offers exclusive rights to all of the facilities. The park is available for rent on dates prior to Memorial Day and post-Labor Day.

Quassy Cares Neighbors in Need Weekend on April 27-28 and May 4-5 kicks off the 2024 season for the amusement park, offering discounted All-Day Ride Wristbands in exchange for donations of non-perishable items or home cleaning products.