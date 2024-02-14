LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model unveiled today

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — What happens when more than 819 horsepower combines with thousands of LEGO bricks? The answer sped into LEGOLAND Florida Resort today in the form of a life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS!. The amazing LEGO model made a pit stop at the Park’s front entrance before rolling into its permanent home in the all-new interactive attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race. Set to open March 8 at the family theme park, the experience will put the power, speed, and luxury of Ferrari directly into the creative hands of guests of all ages.

The LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model took Master Model Builders 1,850 hours to build. This LEGOLAND “pit crew” involved a designer, six Master Model Builders and three animators to ensure every detail matched that of the real sports car itself. Matching a Ferrari 296 GTS to the finest detail, the LEGO version is 15 feet long by 7 1/2 feet wide by 4 feet tall. It also weighs almost two tons! With working headlights, a driver’s door that actually opens, and a roaring engine, the LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS is designed to inspire guests as they enter the garage of the new interactive LEGO Ferrari Build and Race attraction.

With three unique zones, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race is designed for guests to stretch their minds and creativity as they build a LEGO race car and then test its drivability. From the build zone to the test zone, complete with three unique test tracks, to the third interactive digital zone which allows guests to customize their car and participate in a virtual race for the checkered flag, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race will drive guests’ imagination. LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s youngest drivers can also get in on pint-sized design fun and create their own designs in the LEGO DUPLO build zone, complete with larger bricks for smaller hands.

How many bricks were used to create the life-sized LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS? LEGOLAND Florida Resort is asking its fans to answer that question by posting their guesses on LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Instagram channel at: Instagram.com/legolandflorida/.

This collaboration that puts visitors in the driver’s seat to build, test and race their very own LEGO Ferrari with cutting-edge digital technology, builds on Merlin Entertainments’ successful relationship with Ferrari, and includes the recently opened LEGO® Ferrari Build and Race at LEGOLAND® California, LEGOLAND® Billund and LEGOLAND® Windsor Resorts.

LEGO Ferrari Build & Race will open to the public on Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 5,000 guests will receive a free commemorative LEGO Ferrari Build and Race checkered flag. The attraction will be included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Annual pass and ticket prices, park operating schedule and additional information is online at LEGOLAND.com or via the park’s social media channels.