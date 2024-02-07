Dutch Wonderland announces longest season ever beginning March 29

LANCASTER, Pa. — Family fun at Dutch Wonderland begins earlier than ever before this season with the park’s second annual Eggcellent Easter Celebration. The Kingdom for Kids will officially openon Friday, March 29 at 11 a.m. With more operating days, the season is jam-packed with festivities including the Eggcellent Easter Celebration, Happy Hauntings and Dutch Winter Wonderland.

Dutch Wonderland’s Eggcellent Easter Celebration will feature Tuft, Dutch Wonderland’s very own Easter Bunny each operating day from March 29 through April 7. The event will continue through May weekends with an exciting spring flavor of entertainment. Guests will be delighted by more than 7,000 live blooming flowers, massive Easter eggs scattered around the kingdom, an interactive scavenger hunt with the chance to win great prizes, fun family photo opportunities, seasonally inspired treats and an all-new character dining experience featuring Tuft on select days.

Magical moments will continue during the Dutch Wonderland 2024 season including:

Rides, Attractions and Shows – From coasters to kiddie rides, and endless entertainment including dive shows and puppet shows, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy all season long;

– From coasters to kiddie rides, and endless entertainment including dive shows and puppet shows, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy all season long; Talent Show Turmoil – Dutch Wonderland’s beloved puppet shows return, headlined by the fan favorite, Talent Show Turmoil, visitors can engage in the story of Brady, who’s nervous about an upcoming talent show;

– Dutch Wonderland’s beloved puppet shows return, headlined by the fan favorite, Talent Show Turmoil, visitors can engage in the story of Brady, who’s nervous about an upcoming talent show; Happy Hauntings – Spooktacular family-friendly Halloween awaits guests at Dutch Wonderland as the park continues to grow its beloved seasonal event lineup featuring a variety of fun and silly activities guests of all ages will enjoy beginning Saturday, September 14;

Spooktacular family-friendly Halloween awaits guests at Dutch Wonderland as the park continues to grow its beloved seasonal event lineup featuring a variety of fun and silly activities guests of all ages will enjoy beginning Saturday, September 14; Dutch Winter Wonderland – The award-winning Dutch Winter Wonderland will offer a season of magic and wonder with meet and greets with Santa, hundreds of thousands of spectacular lights and light shows beginning Saturday, November 16.

Park-goers who want to plan a full season of family fun can now purchase a 2024 Season Pass during the Presidents’ Day Sale for as low as five payments under $24. Silver, Gold and Platinum season passes include unlimited admission to the park’s Eggcellent Easter Celebration and throughout the summer season.

Ahead of opening weekend, the Kingdom is hiring more than 800 team members across all departments including food and beverage, ride operations, guest experience and entertainment. Team members receive competitive pay of up to $15 per hour, free admission to 30 local attractions, leadership opportunities and more. The park will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., attendees can learn more about open positions, perks, interview and get hired on the spot.