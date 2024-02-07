Story Land announces opening day & full operating calendar

GLEN, N.H. — Story Land, the Place Where Fantasy Lives, will open for its 70th Celebration season on Saturday, May 25. The park gates will officially open at 9:30 a.m. as Story Land kicks off its 70th Celebration season featuring the opening of the all-new Moo Lagoon water play area.

Moo Lagoon will offer an udderly amazing, fully immersive farm-themed area that features cow structures, a large tractor that sprays, an entrance portal and more. A new multi-level sprayground including a large dumping bucket, interactive water features and a zero-depth spray zone will take center stage in the new thematic area. Plus, visitors can take a ride on the triple slide tower, stop in for swim essentials at the new retail shop, The Stock Yard and grab a bite to eat at the all-new Barn Yard Pizza.

“Our 70th Celebration is sure to be the best one yet as we celebrate the monumental year with a variety of events including the opening of the all-new Moo Lagoon,” said Story Land General Manager, Chris Kearsing. “Our fully immersive new water play area will offer families visiting the park an all-moo way to cool off during their summer visit to the White Mountains.”

Throughout the season guests can expect to be delighted by a variety of events including the beloved Nostalgia Nights 21 plus event, featuring beloved rides, exclusive cocktails, meet and greets with guests’ favorite characters and more select Saturdays in July and August. Then, Epic September offers fun for the whole family featuring unique events throughout the month like Safety Awareness Day, Grandparents Day and so much more.

The best way for visitors to enjoy Story Land and Moo Lagoon all season long is with a 2024 Season Pass. Right now, passes are on sale for the Presidents’ Day holiday for as low as five payments under $18 each.

To learn more about the park’s 70th Celebration season and the all-new Moo Lagoon, view the just-released full operating calendar and to purchase 2024 Season Passes, visit, StoryLandNH.com.