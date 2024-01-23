The Resorts Companies appoints Dan Simmons to its board of directors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Resorts Companies, Inc., owner of Massanutten Resort in Rockingham County, Virginia near Harrisonburg and Wilderness Presidential Resort in Spotsylvania County, Virginia near Fredericksburg, today announced the appointment of Dan Simmons to its Board of Directors.

“Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the real estate industry, particularly in seniors housing,” says Dice Hammer, founder, board chair and chief executive officer of The Resorts Companies. “His strategic vision, successful long-term development career and previous board service will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our Board as we navigate the future.”

After Simmons spent two years as a consultant to its development subsidiary, Great Eastern Resort Corporation, The Resorts Companies, Inc. extended an invitation to Simmons to join its Board of Directors, marking a historic moment as the first Independent Director in the company’s history.

“We got to know Dan over the past 24 months through a consultancy arrangement,” said Tom Waterbury, board member and recently retired chief financial officer at The Resorts Companies. “He impressed us so much with his knowledge of the development industry and his strategic thinking and planning throughout the engagement that it became obvious to us he was the right person to invite to fill our board’s vacancy.”

Simmons brings over 45 years of extensive experience in real estate development and investment, with a primary focus on seniors housing. His illustrious career includes co-founding and being a partner in Johnson Simmons Company and Harbor Retirement Associates, both of which successfully sold in 1996 and 2012, respectively. Over the years, he has developed over 6,800 senior living units, amounting to approximately $1.4 billion in investment. In addition, Simmons has played a pivotal role in developing medical offices, as well as commercial, retail and residential properties. In 2023, Simmons co-founded Waterstone Capital, LLC, a privately held capital allocator for real estate investment. Currently, Waterstone is strategically planning multiple investments in entitled properties and site improvements for land to be sold to regional and national home builders as finished lots.

As an advisor, Simmons has provided valuable insights to renowned entities such as the Walt Disney Company, CNL Group, Inc., Foundry Healthcare and Great Eastern Resort Corporation, focusing on seniors housing and active adult residential initiatives. Most recently, Simmons served as an Independent Director and Compensation Committee Chair for Campus Crest Communities, Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina, seeing the company from its IPO through its sale to Harrison Street. He also held the position of Trustee and Board Vice Chair for St. Edwards School in Vero Beach, Florida.

“Dan is a highly respected consultant in the senior living, housing and real estate realms,” says Mak Koebig, board member at The Resorts Companies. “He will bring a lot of expertise and knowledge to our board as we continue in our newest business ventures. I look forward to working with him in this greater capacity.”

The Resorts Companies anticipates that Simmons’ diverse expertise and strategic insights will be instrumental in driving the continued success of the company, its timeshare resorts and all its new initiatives. The entire Massanutten and Wilderness Presidential resort communities extend a warm welcome to Simmons and looks forward to a prosperous journey ahead