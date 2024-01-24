Ripley Entertainment seeking new partner in MENA Region to showcase iconic attractions

ORLANDO — Following an unprecedented five-season run at Global Village Dubai, Ripley’s Travelling Show attractions are now available for a new engagement. The partnership between Ripley Entertainment, a global leader in entertainment and attractions, and Dubai Holdings Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the MENA region, expires at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Global Village has been a valued partner, serving as the temporary home for Ripley’s iconic attractions since 2019, and Ripley Entertainment is immensely proud of the successful collaboration.

Housed inside an iconic façade, Ripley’s has delighted many of Global Village’s nine million annual visitors with a unique blend of curiosity and wonder through its attractions, including:

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium: Inspired by incredibly hard-to-believe yet undeniably true stories, its galleries are ﬁlled with hundreds of rare artifacts, lifelike wax ﬁgures, mind-blowing artworks, animal oddities, pop-culture memorabilia, interactive experiences, and more! Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze: An immersive experience of twists, turns, and illusions that challenge perceptions and captivate audiences. Ripley’s Moving Theater 4D: Movie enthusiasts become active participants in the on-screen action, thanks to motion seats and sensory effects that immerse them in the film. Ripley’s Power Up: Enter the Power Up arena and battle it out against friends and family in this virtual and immersive group gaming experience for all ages. Retail, Wax Hands, and green screen photo opportunities are also part of this unique blend of family entertainment.

“We are thankful for the wonderful experience we’ve had with Global Village. It has been a real joy watching guests from across the MENA region explore the attractions and visit again season after season.” said Jim Pattison Jr., President at Ripley Entertainment. “As we embark on this exciting journey, we invite potential partners who share our passion for unique and extraordinary entertainment to join us.”

Ripley’s atractions in Dubai will be open through the end of Global Village’s Season 28 in late April 2024 and are available for future engagements beginning May 2024.